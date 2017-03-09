A STRIKE by air traffic control (ATC) staff in France has caused woe once again for passengers flying between Spain and the UK.
Hundreds of flights in Europe were cancelled during the stoppage, which started on Monday and was set to continue until 18.00 this evening (Friday).
Budget airline Ryanair warned of the potential for further disruption today.
Strike causes grief
