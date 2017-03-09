Strike causes grief

0
183
SEV03. SEVILLA, 11/05/2010.-Dos pasajeros esperan en el aeropuerto de Sevilla, que junto con el de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), están cerrados desde las 06.00 horas de hoy a causa de la evolución de la nube de cenizas procedentes del volcán islandés Eyjafjalla, y ha obligado a suspender alrededor de unos cuarenta vuelos en ambas terminales. EFE/Julio Muñoz

A STRIKE by air traffic control (ATC) staff in France has caused woe once again for passengers flying between Spain and the UK.
Hundreds of flights in Europe were cancelled during the stoppage, which started on Monday and was set to continue until 18.00 this evening (Friday).
Budget airline Ryanair warned of the potential for further disruption today.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY