Outpatient units will be first to launch, with rest of services to follow

RONDA’S long-awaited new hospital is to finally open its doors to the general public this Tuesday, January 17.

During a visit to the new facility alongside other officials last Tuesday, the Junta de Andalucía’s provincial delegate for Málaga, José Luis Ruiz Espejo, confirmed that the hospital will open on a partial basis, for outpatient consultations, this week. However, the process to completely transfer all services from the old Comarcal hospital is expected to continue until March.