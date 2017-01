The Guadalest reservoir is almost full thanks to the weekend downpours and melting snow. Yesterday it reached a peak of 11 cubic hectometres of water – it holds a maximum 13 – and the gates were opened slightly to release some water for safety reasons.

Amadorio reservoir in Villajoyosa is now 50% full and stocks are increasing by the hour.

(C) Photo of Guadalest reservoir taken today by Ángel García