Police warn of ‘hugging thefts’ following new arrest

POLICE have issued another warning about pickpockets who practice “loving thefts” and prey particularly on the elderly. The advice follows the detention of a 25-year-old Romanian woman in Alicante on suspicion of having stolen valuables from victims aged from 65 to 84 years in Málaga, Torremolinos and Fuengirola during February.

The suspect is reported to have used the same method in each incident. She would choose an elderly person, usually a man wearing jewellery, and make an approach on the pretext of asking for directions or mistaking them for someone else. She would hug the person in thanks or greeting, at which point the theft would take place with the victim unaware until long after the thief had fled.