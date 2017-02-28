New rooftop viewing point for Ronda church

The new feature at the Santa María La Mayor church is slated to open to visitors in March

FROM next month visitors to Ronda will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the town, and the surrounding serranía, from the rooftop of the highest building in the town’s historic quarter.

The new wooden platform on the roof of the Iglesia de Santa María La Mayor is to be inaugurated on March 8 (opening March 9 to the public), as part of an investment of more than €100,000 in the church by Málaga’s Diocese, which also includes a new artistic lighting system that will illuminate the entire main church building.