New Manchester air link to Granada airport

EASYJET is planning new operations at Granada airport as part of a bid to double its growth in Spain. The low-cost carrier announced last week that it will operate 10 new routes, increasing the number of seats in and out of the country by 11 per cent to 16.4 million next year.

The Granada-Jaen Federico García Lorca airport will handle two new routes to Manchester and Milan. From Friday, July 21, 2017, there will be two weekly connections to Manchester flying on Fridays and Tuesdays, while three services per week to Milan will begin on Sunday, March 26, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.