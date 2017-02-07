New guide to outdoor fun in the Serranía de Ronda

The guide, in English and Spanish can be downloaded for free

A NEW edition of the guide to sports and outdoor activities in the Serranía de Ronda has been published by the provincial government. It is an updated version of the first catalogue published in 2015 and is available for free download in both Spanish and English.

The new ‘Guide to Active Tourism in the Serrania de Ronda’ can be downloaded in pdf or flash format by going to the website of the Diputación de Málaga (www.malaga.es) and clicking on the ‘Guia de Turismo Activo’ banner currently featured at the top of the page.