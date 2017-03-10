MTV’s Gibraltar Calling reveals first six star acts

THE line-up for the MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling music festival is starting to take shape, with three headline acts revealed last week – alongside a trio of ‘blast from the past’ acts who will take to the stage on September 2 and 3.

The confirmed performers who will be playing to the crowds from the Main Stage of the Victoria Stadium include Clean Bandit, one of the most popular British groups of recent years. Two of their biggest hits, ‘Rather Be’ and ‘Rockabye’, spent 13 weeks at the top of the UK charts, and they will be joined by singer-songwriter Craig David and one of the world’s top DJ’s, Steve Aoki.