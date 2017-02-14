Mijas ‘sticks it to’ domestic violence

MIJAS town hall has launched a sticker campaign to raise awareness about gender-based violence and promote equality, and local taxi drivers have become the first to take up the scheme, carrying the message throughout the town’s streets.

The stickers bear the slogans ‘Yo me uno’ (‘Count me in’) and ‘Mijas contra la violencia hacia la mujer’ (‘Mijas against violence to women’). Local officials say the scheme was conceived in the spirit of the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign aimed at involving society at large – including men and boys, not just women – in the promotion of gender equality.