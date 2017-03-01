Man confesses to fatal Benalmádena hit-and-run

AN INVESTIGATION into a fatal hit-and-run in Benalmádena last weekend took an unexpected turn earlier this week, after a second man handed himself over to police and admitted that he was driving the vehicle that killed one young man and left another in hospital.

Following the incident at around 5.30am on Saturday police tracked down the vehicle involved, a Renault Laguna, in Benalmádena Pueblo, and arrested its owner after he failed to give officers clear answers regarding his whereabouts earlier that morning. However, as a judge was preparing to take a statement from him on Monday, another man turned himself in at Torremolinos’s court, and reportedly admitted that he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.