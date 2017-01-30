La Nucía town hall has issued a public notice that water is now drinkable throughout the muncipality. Meanwhile, in Altea, Alfaz del Pi and Finestrat restrictions on personal hygiene have been lifted but tap water still cannot be used for drinking or cooking.
This does not affect Albir, where water restrictions were not imposed.
La Nucia water drinkable – Alfaz, Altea and Finestrat must wait
