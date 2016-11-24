Jávea and Calpe beauty spots listed

THE Valencia regional government has finally begun the process to list Calpe’s Baños de la Reina Roman site and Jávea’s Portitxoll island area are part of the regional cultura heritage (Bien de Interes Cultural – BIC).

