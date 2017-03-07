Hotels to consider punishing clients for false claims

Hosbec, Benidorm’s hotel association, will meet with Benidorm judicial authorities to examine the feasibility of “punishing” clients who present claims after their holidays with the aim of being compensated.

Costa Blanca hotels will no longer stand for false claims from British guests. They are considering all options open to them to put a stop to them including taking them to court. Last year these claims cost them 10 million euros.

