Gibraltar releases superyacht seized over debt claim

A RUSSIAN billionaire’s new superyacht, which was seized in Gibraltar last week after the German builder claimed it was still owed €15.3 million, has now been released.

The spectacular 468-foot ‘Sailing Yacht A’ was built for Andrey Melnichenko by the German shipbuilder Nobiskrug, reportedly at a cost of at least €400 million. It left the Kiel shipyard in northern Germany two weeks ago, en route to an undisclosed location in southern Spain to undergo additional internal fitting-out and sea trials before being delivered to its owner, but was seized after reaching Gibraltar.