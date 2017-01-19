Frozen pensions fear

CAMPAIGNERS have raised the fear that the British government could freeze state pensions for expats when the UK pulls out of the European Union.

Nigel Nelson, chairman of the International Consortium of British Pensioners (ICBP), told Costa Blanca News: “Although we cannot predict what terms the UK government might negotiate when it comes to UK state pensions currently being paid in Europe, it is possible that British pensioners living in the EU may no longer receive the annual increase to their state pension as the UK government will no longer be legally obliged to pay it once the UK is no longer a member of the EU.”

