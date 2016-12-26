Festive gift for Ronda’s sisters

Nun’s prayers answered as groups chip in to buy van for charity work

0
99
Representatives of the different associations and nuns from the order of the Hermanitas de los Pobres in front of the new van

FOURTEEN of Málaga’s professional associations have clubbed together to buy an urgently needed van for the nuns of the Hermanitas de los Pobres order in Ronda.

The early festive gift was handed over to the sisters in a presentation at Málaga city’s Muelle Uno port on Monday, December 12, and the charitable donation will allow the nuns to continue to motor around the Tajo town and the Serrania de Ronda villages carrying out their important social work which includes caring for some 75 elderly people.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY