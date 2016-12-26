Festive gift for Ronda’s sisters

FOURTEEN of Málaga’s professional associations have clubbed together to buy an urgently needed van for the nuns of the Hermanitas de los Pobres order in Ronda.

The early festive gift was handed over to the sisters in a presentation at Málaga city’s Muelle Uno port on Monday, December 12, and the charitable donation will allow the nuns to continue to motor around the Tajo town and the Serrania de Ronda villages carrying out their important social work which includes caring for some 75 elderly people.