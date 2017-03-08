Family appeal in search for missing Briton

THE family of a British man who has gone missing in Estepona is appealing for information from anyone who may have seen him. Ian Thompson, 63, was last seen at home by his family at around 1am last Friday (March 3) when they went to bed. When they woke up later on Friday morning he was gone, believed to have left for work.

Ian was driving a green Renault Laguna and is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket and jeans. He is 5ft 8in tall with a slim to average build, and wears tinted glasses. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the National Police (091, or 952 798 300).