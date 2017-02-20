Elderly Briton allegedly killed by her husband

A 79-year-old British woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in the old people’s home in Campello where they were both living.
The gruesome event took place on Sunday, with initial investigations pointing to her husband, aged 86, as the culprit. The man reportedly killed his wife with a bladed weapon and then wounded himself, although his wounds were merely superficial, and he recovered shortly after receiving medical attention.
Photo EFE
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept