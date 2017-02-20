Elderly Briton allegedly killed by her husband

A 79-year-old British woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in the old people’s home in Campello where they were both living.

The gruesome event took place on Sunday, with initial investigations pointing to her husband, aged 86, as the culprit. The man reportedly killed his wife with a bladed weapon and then wounded himself, although his wounds were merely superficial, and he recovered shortly after receiving medical attention.

Photo EFE

