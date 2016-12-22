Costa gets Christmas lottery shower

0
214
epa05685176 San Idelfonso School students Nerea (R) and Daniel (L) read out the winning lottery number for the fourth prize during the El Gordo, the biggest lottery game prize in the country, at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, 22 December 2016. The traditional Spanish Christmas Lottery 'El Gordo' will give out a total of 2.32 billion Euros divided into different prizes. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Benidorm and San Pedro del Pinatar were two of the luckiest towns in Spain yesterday with many winning Christmas lottery (El Gordo) tickets sold in both towns. Benidorm lottery offices sold tickets for second prize winner 4536, plus tickets for one fourth and one fifth prize. San Pedro del Pinatar, where some of the worst floods were reported earlier this week, was showered with cash thanks to fourth and fifth prize winner sold locally.
El Gordo first prize went to number 66513, sold entirely in Madrid

 

 

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY