Costa gets Christmas lottery shower

Benidorm and San Pedro del Pinatar were two of the luckiest towns in Spain yesterday with many winning Christmas lottery (El Gordo) tickets sold in both towns. Benidorm lottery offices sold tickets for second prize winner 4536, plus tickets for one fourth and one fifth prize. San Pedro del Pinatar, where some of the worst floods were reported earlier this week, was showered with cash thanks to fourth and fifth prize winner sold locally.

El Gordo first prize went to number 66513, sold entirely in Madrid

