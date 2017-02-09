Chemical blast

A DRAMATIC explosion at a chemical factory in Valencia’s metropolitan area forced schools to shut, thousands of employees to evacuate and destroyed six warehouses.

The Indukern plant on the Fuente del Jarro industrial estate in Paterna (L’Horta Oest) went up in flames on Wednesday morning after a 27-year-old employee split acetone he was handling.

He was rushed to La Fe hospital in the city with second-degree burns, but discharged the same day.

