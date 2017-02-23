Carnivals shun sexist and homophobic costumes

WOMEN dressed as nurses and schoolgirls and men as doctors and teachers, or females in low-cut tops or short skirts will not win any prizes at tomorrow’s (Saturday) carnivals in the Marina Alta, according to at least two town halls.

The former ‘highlights women being in inferior jobs to men’ and the latter ‘turns women into sex objects for males’, says an article sent to CBNews to explain which fancy-dress outfits Javea and Pego do not want to see during their most rowdy night of the year.

