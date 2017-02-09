‘Can we drink our tap water now?’

This is the question hundreds of Costa Blanca News readers have asked us following the restrictions imposed two weeks ago in La Nucía, Finestrat, Altea and Alfaz del Pi

The water usage restrictions were put in place due to high turbidity levels. Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness caused by a large number of individual particles and the measurement is a key test of water quality.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper