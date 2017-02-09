This is the question hundreds of Costa Blanca News readers have asked us following the restrictions imposed two weeks ago in La Nucía, Finestrat, Altea and Alfaz del Pi
The water usage restrictions were put in place due to high turbidity levels. Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness caused by a large number of individual particles and the measurement is a key test of water quality.
‘Can we drink our tap water now?’
