Call for action against repeat arsonist in Mijas

He has been arrested five times and always immediately released

MIJAS town hall has called on the prosecutor’s office to take stronger action against a man who has been arrested multiple times for a string of arson attacks but who has continually been released after his arrests, causing fear among local residents and businesses.

The 34-year-old Lithuanian man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly torched a car parked near the El Zoco commercial centre in Calahonda, said officials. It came after previous incidents over the last few months in which he allegedly set fire to cars, rubbish containers and two business premises.