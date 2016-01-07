Bulls in court

Legal loopholes means Dénia’s Bous a la Mar organisers should face €4.8m fine every summer, says an animal action team

ANIMAL protection group PACMA has filed legal action against Dénia council for its famous summer ‘bulls in the sea’ festival using health and safety legislation to base its claim on.

During the bous a la mar fiesta, a temporary ring is set up with one side open onto the sea in the port, and spectators are allowed to enter the enclosure at their own risk.