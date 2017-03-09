Brutal gender violence attack against minor in Benidorm
14
A 26-year-old Bolivian man has been sentenced to eight months in prison after CCTV footage showed him brutally attacking his 17-year-old Czech girlfriend at a Benidorm bar. The minor did not want to file a complaint despite the conclusive images.
