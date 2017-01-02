Brits lead the way

THE Costa del Sol has posted another record tourism year, with a total of 12 million visitors, up 10.3% from last year, according to provincial tourism chiefs. Britons continue as the top foreign arrivals, with some 2.6 million visiting the Costa in 2016, up 16.6% from 2015.

The figures, presented by Diputación de Málaga president Elías Bendodo, who is also president of the provincial tourism promotion office, mark the Costa’s third consecutive record year. In 2014 the province for the first time edged over the 10 million visitor mark, and in 2015 topped that with 10.6 million visitors.