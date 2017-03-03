‘British expats’ rights are a top priority in the Brexit process’

‘We want a good deal for British expats in Spain as soon as possible in the Brexit talks” Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain Simon Manley told Costa Blanca News during an interview in Benidorm this morning (Friday).

The ambassador voiced his views and concerns over the Brexit process and the huge amount of feedback he has been getting from both London and Madrid. The full interview will appear in next week’s Costa Blanca News.

Our photo shows HMA Simon Manley (centre) with Costa Blanca News editor James Parkes and reporter Irena Bodnarec at the Villaitana hotel overlooking Benidorm bay where the interview was held.

