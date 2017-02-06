Blooming Jalón valley

0
932

ALMOND trees are now in blossom, and this week is the ideal time to see the Jalon valley (officially called Vall de Pop)  turn into a carpet of pink.
The best places to see the blossom are in between Jalon and Parcent.

(C) Photo by Jo Pugh

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY