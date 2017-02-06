Blooming Jalón valley

ALMOND trees are now in blossom, and this week is the ideal time to see the Jalon valley (officially called Vall de Pop) turn into a carpet of pink.
The best places to see the blossom are in between Jalon and Parcent.
(C) Photo by Jo Pugh
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept