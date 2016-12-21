Big Ben in Mijas

A REPLICA of London’s famous Big Ben is among a half-dozen international landmarks created from recycled scrap metal that are currently adorning Mijas Pueblo’s Plaza Virgen de la Peña. It is part of a multicultural and environmental Christmas display, which also includes more than 30 Christmas trees made from recycled materials and positioned throughout the Pueblo.

A map of the tree route can be purchased for €1 at the tourism office and local businesses, with the money going to charity. The map includes a form to vote for the best tree and be entered in a draw to win prizes.