Abel Cardona of the left-wing Reiniciem Benissa party was elected new mayor on Benissa in a full council meeting held on Tuesday evening.

Cardona replaces PP mayor Juan Bautista Roselló, who had been at the helm for 18 years. Although Roselló intented is right-hand-man Arturo Poquet to take over, a three-party agreement between Reiniciem, PSOE and Ciudadanos (lead by former mayor Isidor Mollá) put Cardona in the mayor’s office.