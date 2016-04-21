SINCE the sudden decision by Servigroup to ban mobility scooters from all nine of their hotels – coming into effect from May 1 – we have been inundated with emails from worried and concerned holidaymakers.
Most of the Servigroup hotels are in the Rincón area and have a very high percentage of British guests. The hotels which will be affected are Castilla, Calypso, Orange, Rialto, Venus, Diplomatic, Nereo, Pueblo and Torre Dorada – the last of which is in La Cala.
Benidorm hotels’ ban reignites scooter war
I have just read the item regarding mobility scooters, I have stayed at the hotel NEREO for the last 6 years , twice a year, and require a scooter to get about, as regards to the NEREO I have never see a scooter inside the hotel by the pool or the bar at any time. Nobody ever brings a scooter inside at this hotel, and the picture of a hotel lobby packed with scooters is just a load of nonsense
We’re affraid the photo is not nonsense at all, it was taken inside one of Benidorm hotels.
people will just boycott these hotels as some people really need to use a scooter to get around , I have stayed at the rialto never had a problem with scooters, don’t like young people hiring them when no need to that’s part of problem I found .
