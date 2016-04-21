Benidorm hotels’ ban reignites scooter war

SINCE the sudden decision by Servigroup to ban mobility scooters from all nine of their hotels – coming into effect from May 1 – we have been inundated with emails from worried and concerned holidaymakers.

Most of the Servigroup hotels are in the Rincón area and have a very high percentage of British guests. The hotels which will be affected are Castilla, Calypso, Orange, Rialto, Venus, Diplomatic, Nereo, Pueblo and Torre Dorada – the last of which is in La Cala.

