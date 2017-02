Fans of the ITV Benidorm series were out in force for the casting call for new extras and the queue stretched considerably from first thing in the morning.

The morning session started at 10am until 2pm then again from 4pm till 7:30pm. All applicants must be resident and have an NIE and Social Security number.

No specific date has yet been confirmed but filming will be from March until July and probably once again culminate in a cast kareoke charity fundraiser as in the previous two years.

