Association to provide guard dogs for domestic violence victims

A NEW association has been created with the aim of protecting domestic abuse victims by providing them specially trained guard dogs. The Proyecto PEPOS association had its official launch in Alhaurín de la Torre, where it is based, though it will offer its services throughout the province and elsewhere in Andalucía, working with local social services departments, law enforcement and judicial authorities.

The group has a team of seven dog trainers as well as collaborators including psychologists, therapists and lawyers to help counsel victims and assess their situation and their compatibility for the guard-dog programme.