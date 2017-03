STEVEDORES at Andalucía’s ports will be joining their workmates throughout the country in a nationwide strike that threatens to bring Spain to a standstill.

The dockworkers have called a nine-day strike on March 6 , 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22 and 24 to force the government into negotiating a controversial decree that the Cabinet approved last Friday, and which will now go to Parliament for final approval.