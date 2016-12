A €30,000 fine slapped on Airbnb by Cataluña’s regional government has been annulled by a Barcelona court because of a regulatory vacuum. The sanction, which dates from July 2014, related to a claim that the internet holiday accommodation listings site advertised lodgings which did not possess permits allowing them to host tourists.

The ruling, dated November 29 but only made public last week, said that there is a legal limbo regarding the regulation of the “sharing economy” in Spain.