A street or plaza for Pablo

MARBELLA mayor José Bernal last Friday accepted a petition that in less than a week collected 160,000 signatures calling for the town hall to name a street after local bone marrow donation campaigner Pablo Ráez, who died of leukaemia on February 25.

Sr Bernal thanked the petition’s creator, Francisco José Molina, and assured him that a street, plaza or other local site will be named after Pablo. “We will look for a significant place to pay homage to him, with the agreement of his family,” said the mayor.