The Oncology Unit at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is offering complimentary second opinion consultations

The initiative is part of a campaign carried out by the hospital to mark World Cancer Day and comes under the Quirónsalud Torrevieja Prevention Plan 2017.

Patients who request a personalised, multidisciplinary second opinion at the Oncology Department at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja are being given free consultations this week, (6th to 10th February).

This initiative takes place within the framework of events promoted in the hospital on the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is held every year on February 4th under the auspices of the World Health Organisation.

A contact telephone has been set up for this purpose (+34 966 92 57 33) and anyone interested in requesting a complimentary consultation should call this number. Patients must provide all their available documentation – analysis, markers and explorations – to get the maximum benefit from their visit and subsequent diagnostic report.

The Oncology Platform at the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is a centre of national and international reference in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The platform is formed by a team of more than 30 first class professionals who offer a comprehensive and individualised care plan to cancer patients from the first diagnosis, offering the most advanced technology and several pioneering curative procedures.