THE TENA Valley is the closest high-mountain area of the Pyrenees to the Costa Blanca. It offers almost limitless possibilities for hiking, with short and long-distance paths abounding.

Two winter walks are highlighted in today’s Costa Blanca News. The first makes use of the PR HU-95 footpath to the Sabocos glacial lake, setting out from Panticosa. The second route is on the GR-11 trans-Pyrenean footpath to Anayet glacial lakes, from a car park which serves Formigal ski resort.