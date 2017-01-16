Judge slams ‘deplorable’ conditions at immigrant centres

Following visits to Tarifa and Algeciras centres, magistrate demands changes

Immigrants who were picked up at sea off Málaga during a recent wave of arrivals this month along the coast of Andalucía (Photo: EFE)

A JUDGE in Algeciras has called for action over what she described as “deplorable” conditions and “absolute overcrowding” at the immigrant holding centres (CIE) in Algeciras and Tarifa.

Judge Belén Barranco issued a writ demanding that the directors of the centres take urgent steps to address the problems. Her order came this month after she visited the two centres in October and November, and on the heels of a week in which 495 immigrants arrived by boat to the coasts of Andalucía in a six-day period. Police had to release and refer them to NGOs due to a lack of space to handle them all.

