Judge slams ‘deplorable’ conditions at immigrant centres

A JUDGE in Algeciras has called for action over what she described as “deplorable” conditions and “absolute overcrowding” at the immigrant holding centres (CIE) in Algeciras and Tarifa.

Judge Belén Barranco issued a writ demanding that the directors of the centres take urgent steps to address the problems. Her order came this month after she visited the two centres in October and November, and on the heels of a week in which 495 immigrants arrived by boat to the coasts of Andalucía in a six-day period. Police had to release and refer them to NGOs due to a lack of space to handle them all.