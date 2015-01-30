Father stabs daughter’s rapist

THE father of an 11-year-old Ecuadorian girl in Lorca has stabbed a man accused of raping her. The 34-year-old suspected sex attacker, a local man of the same nationality, required hospital treatment and is being held in custody.

Police say the incident happened at breakfast time last week after the girl’s parents left for work, half an hour before she was due to leave for school. The alleged attacker then gained entry by claiming he was a family friend who had been sent round to look after the girl until she had to go out. Instead, he is alleged to have raped her and then abandoned her in the house.

The suspect is then said to have returned at the same time next morning in the belief that the parents would again not be there. However, both mother and father were at home after their daughter told them what had happened, and the father stabbed him with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage, inflicting superficial wounds to the cheek and back.