Costa News petition gains momentum

REPRESENTATIVES of political parties and academics have been commenting on the Costa News petition that was launched earlier this month over associate EU citizenship.

This is an initiative proposed by MEP Charles Goerens to allow individual UK nationals to retain their rights following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Last week Costa News noted: “We are aiming to show Theresa May’s team that the hundreds of thousands of British expats living in Spain want guarantees over their future in the country.”

The Costa News petition can be signed at www.change.org/p/the-uk-government-tell-the-uk-government-you-want-associate-eu-citizenship