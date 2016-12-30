Costa News petition gains momentum

0
48
MEP Charles Goerens who proposed the associate EU citizenship initiative (Photo: Wikicommons)

REPRESENTATIVES of political parties and academics have been commenting on the Costa News petition that was launched earlier this month over associate EU citizenship.

This is an initiative proposed by MEP Charles Goerens to allow individual UK nationals to retain their rights following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Last week Costa News noted: “We are aiming to show Theresa May’s team that the hundreds of thousands of British expats living in Spain want guarantees over their future in the country.”

The Costa News petition can be signed at www.change.org/p/the-uk-government-tell-the-uk-government-you-want-associate-eu-citizenship

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleStop Spying on the Public!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY