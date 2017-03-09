Club doorman added to list of suspects in woman’s disappearance

Britons Westley Capper and Craig Porter are the other suspects in the case

THE provincial court has ordered that a doorman at the Marbella club from which a young woman went missing in 2014 be added to the list of formal suspects in her disappearance.

Until now Britons Westley Capper and Craig Porter have been the only suspects processed for their alleged involvement in the crime. The two Britons were ordered last year to pay €300,000 each as a security deposit against possible civil liabilities if found guilty.

The court’s order that the doorman from the Aqwa Mist club be processed as a suspect came in its ruling on an appeal filed by the family of the missing woman, Latvian Agnese Klavina.