Axarquía at earthquake risk, says study

OVER 20 municipalities in the Axarquía and the north-east of Málaga have been named on a list of those at a greater risk of damage from a high intensity earthquake. Those on the western Costa del Sol and the city of Málaga are less likely to be affected, according to a seismic hazard map released last week by the provincial government.

Compiled with the Spanish Association of Seismic Engineering, the study says the likelihood of a severe earthquake increases with proximity to the Granada fault line.