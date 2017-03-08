Anti-transgender row engulfs Spain

A LARGE orange bus which appeared in Madrid dominated Spanish media towards the end of last week after it was forced off the roads by protests. Organisers then replaced it with a large green bus which suffered much the same fate.

A Catholic group, Hazte Oír (Make yourself heard), launched the orange bus last week to promote its anti-transgender message but immediately raised the ire of activists, trade unions and Madrid’s city council. They objected to slogans painted on the outside of the bus including, “Boys have penises, girls have vulvas. Do not be fooled.”