In separate incident, 79 bales of hashish recovered from the sea

THREE men were arrested in the early morning hours of last Sunday in Gibraltar’s Upper Rock area for allegedly acting as spotters to assist drug-running boats.

The three local men, who have been released on bail, were arrested on charges of “being in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve between the hours of sunset and sunrise, and on suspicion of being knowingly concerned in the importation of controlled drugs”, said Royal Gibraltar Police officials.