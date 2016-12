Alicante’s finest will be in short supply for New Year’s Eve

By Nuria Pérez

FINDING the traditional Aledo grapes for New Year’s Eve will not be easy this year, according to a farmers’ trade union, after the recent storms wreaked havoc in the Vinalopó valley vineyards.

A union spokesman said residual water has caused a fungus to spread through the vines.

