Residents can drink tap water again in San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier and Los Alcázares, the town halls have just announced.

However, other areas off Murcuia are still affected by the ban, including Lobosillo, El Jimenado, Roldán, Balsicas, Baños y Mendio, Avileses and San Cayetano because the pipes and water deposits supplying the villages are being cleaned.

