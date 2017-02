MURCIA’S chief prosecutor, Manuel López Bernal – who led investigations into the main corruption scandals of the region – has been substituted by the national prosecution service.

The decision provoked an avalanche of complaints from opposition politicians.

They noted that Sr Bernal was the prosecutor who launched the investigation into the Caso Auditorio affair, in which Murcia region’s president Pedro Antonio Sánchez has been implicated.

