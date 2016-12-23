Wild boar problems

Benissa

December 16

Hello,

I wonder if you could help with some advice regarding wild pigs in and around our property.

We live next to a barranca in Montemar, Benissa and recently we have seen and heard wild pigs (boar) very close to our house, also evidence that they have been digging in the garden.

Is there someone we should contact or do we just leave them to their own devices? We are a little worried that our pet cat may not be safe as he does go into the barranca from time to time.

Any advice would be helpful.

Regards,

Colin and Carole

These issues are delt with by Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit, however, deterring boars from entering your property is something a specialist would have to look into.