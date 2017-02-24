UK Basketball team seeks opponents

Email

February 18, 2017

Can anyone help? On Thursday, June 29 there will be a team of British basketball players in Benidorm for four days, with no one to play!

They are a local basketball team playing in out of Lincoln, UK, and have been established for over 40 years and would love to play a local side with the option of returning the favour, back in Blighty, at a later date. Their ages range from 16 to 54 and they would love to play on the Friday or Saturday if possible.

They have their flights and accommodation booked and paid for, but no competition!

If anyone has any ideas and can help they can email me on annmartin_90@hotmail.com

Many thanks

Anne Chapman